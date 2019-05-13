Clear
New CEO named for Clear Lake Chamber

Stacy Doughan Stacy Doughan

Replacing the retiring Tim Coffey on May 28.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A new leader is named for the Clear Lake Area Chamber Board.

Stacy Doughan is taking over as President and CEO on May 28, taking over for the retiring Tim Coffey.

“Stacy possesses the leadership and relationship building skill sets required for this position as well as strong strategic and technology expertise,” says Diana Symonds, Chamber Board Chair. “We are excited about the passion and energy she will bring to the Chamber organization.”

A resident of Clear Lake since 2006, Doughan has spent 13 years at TeamQuest, most recently serving at Marketing Manager. She started her career as a college intern at John Deere and accepted a full-time job there after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa.

“As a proud Clear Lake community member, I am honored and grateful to serve in this important role,” says Doughan. “Tim Coffey and the existing Chamber team are an outstanding asset to the community, and I look forward to building on their accomplishments.”

The Chamber says Coffey and Doughan will work together the week of May 28 to ensure an orderly transition.

“Outgoing President & CEO Tim Coffey has been an outstanding leader for the Chamber and to our community,” says Symonds. “His numerous accomplishments and lasting contributions will be his legacy.”

