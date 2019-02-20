New Austin Police Chief sworn in

AUSTIN, Minn.-The City of Austin has a new law enforcement leader.

David Mckichan has officially been sworn in as the new police chief.

He's worked for the department for more than 20-years.

He’s fulfilled roles on the APD as patrol office r,detective and most recently captain.

He says he's looking forward to taking over the department and serving the community.

“Our last chief Brian Kreuger did a fantastic job I was his captain for eight years we have a great department so a lot of what we're just trying to do is to have some stability during the change over,” said the new chief.

Mckinchan is taking over for Brian Krueger, who retired after serving as chief for nine years.

We spoke to Brian about his last official day as a police chief.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with family,” he said “My wife just said the phone doesn’t ring as much as it use to.”