Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New Austin Police Chief sworn in

David Mckichan takes over the job after over 20 years on the force.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 10:05 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-The City of Austin has a new law enforcement leader.
David Mckichan has officially been sworn in as the new police chief.
He's worked for the department for more than 20-years.
He’s fulfilled roles on the APD as patrol office r,detective and most recently captain.
He says he's looking forward to taking over the department and serving the community.

“Our last chief Brian Kreuger did a fantastic job I was his captain for eight years we have a great department so a lot of what we're just trying to do is to have some stability during the change over,” said the new chief.

Mckinchan is taking over for Brian Krueger, who retired after serving as chief for nine years.

We spoke to Brian about his last official day as a police chief.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with family,” he said “My wife just said the phone doesn’t ring as much as it use to.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -2°
Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawks, local teams headed to state

Image

Updates coming to RST

Image

New Rochester Police Captain

Image

Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Image

RST Taxi license revoked

Image

Changes coming to downtown Rochester

Image

SAW: GAVIN GUNDERSON

Image

Beating the Winter Blues

Image

Helping dig out of the snow

Image

Federal Complaint Filed Against Mayo Clinic

Community Events