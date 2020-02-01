New Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA opens on Monday

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA will officially open its doors at 5 AM Monday morning. Ahead of the grand opening, the center had a special event on Saturday, "Beat the Rush." People toured the facilities and had the opportunity to sign up for memberships.

"This is kind of a great dry run to see all of the questions people have and how they want to use the facilities. We're anxious to open the doors and get started," says YMCA of Austin executive director Diane Baker.

The YMCA has multiple membership options. You will need a valid photo ID to apply.