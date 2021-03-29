New Art4Trails artists announced in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four artist have been selected to contribute to the Art4Trails project in Rochester.

The project installed original art along the walking and bike trail system near the downtown area and this is the fifth year of new installations. The artists and locations of their work are:

Kristopher Tiffany | Slatterly Park

Sunghee Min | River Landing

Jamie Weinfurter | Recreational trail south of 7th Street NW at Silver Lake

Greg Mueller | Mayo Park East

Kristopher Tiffany, originally from Arizona, is a Rochester resident and a stained glass artist at Willet Hauser Architectural Glass in Winona.

Sunghee Min, now of Roseville, was born in South Korea and immigrated to the United States in 1995. In the past year, she has had public art installations in Bemidji, MN, Chicago IL, and Clive IA.

Selected artist for the second year, Jamie Weinfurter lives in Minneapolis and is the creator of Loom, currently sited at Mayo Park east.

Although hailing from the North Shore, Greg Mueller is familiar to Rochester, having been a part of the 2020 Arts Elevated Regional Juried Exhibition at the Rochester International Airport.

The artists each receive a $3,000 stipend for these temporary installations, which will be put in place in summer 2021. All will be available to purchase from the artists after a year of placement on the Art4Trails sites.

More information on the Art4Trails project, including a map of current artwork, can be found by clicking here.