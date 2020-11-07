New Art Sculpture on display through Art for Trails

A beautiful effort to bring a sense of joy and bring the community together was installed Saturday in Bear Creek Park. ‘Art4Trails" gives local artists the chance to work during times of distress.

The process of this project required a quick turnaround -- It's designed to look like a deconstructed home.

A frame rooftop is laid on the ground representing a time capsule, full of flowers. The flowers are painted gold to symbolize the melting pot of the community.

The outside of the structure is painted with patterns inspired by different cultures. The inside will remain empty until spring, when the Rochester Art Center plans to hold workshops to invite the community to add their own meaning to the sculpture.

Artist Eric Anderson says, “After we walk away it's no longer our art, it’s the community’s. We’re going to build into it a seed library, community pantry, a book landing.. an assortment of different ways to invite the community to make it their own.”

The artists behind the work want to encourage people to talk about what home means to them.

Artist Zoe Cinel explains, "The idea of home it's something we all relate to in one way or another, in different ways, and we want to know what are the ways in which other people make themselves feel like home in this state, or If they grew up here, or If they feel their roots are here."

The ‘Art4Trails’ grant received funding through the Federal CARES act to make this project come together.