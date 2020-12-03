New $100,000 challenge to save historic Charles City train depot

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A World War II veteran is giving efforts to rescue and restore the old Milwaukee Road Train Depot a big boost.

Longtime Charles City resident James F. Smith has pledged up to $100,000 to matching funds for new contributions to move the depot to a new location where it can be renovated and put to use.

“I remember boarding the train at the Milwaukee Road depot in the 1940’s on my way to Maryland where the troops were gathered,” says Smith. “A train then transported us non-stop to Portland, OR, where I began my World War II service in the Pacific. My dad, future in-laws and several other relatives came to see me off. I think my mother was too upset to join them.”

Canadian Pacific Railroad has given local organizers until March 31, 2021, to raise enough money to save the depot. So far, about $150,000 of a needed $350,000 has been raised. Challenge gifts have also been made by David McCartney and Judy (Sebern) Beachy, children of World War II veterans and former residents of Charles City.

After the depot is moved, it will be renovated into a multi-purpose facility as a north trailhead for the Charley Western trail system, serve as a gateway to the new Passenger Train Museum and be available for public meetings and gatherings. Organizers say the depot is one of the few important pre-1968 structures remaining in Charles City.

Donations to Save The Depot are fully tax-deductible and can be made via PayPal at https://www.apthm.org or by check to the museum at PO Box 683, Charles City, IA 50616.