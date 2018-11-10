Clear

New mental health clinic opens in Rochester

They held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nystrom and Associates held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon for their new Rochester location.

The clinic is currently only offering a few programs, such as outpatient mental health services, but will soon be gaining more staff and services.

The new location is Nystrom's 15th clinic in Minnesota. The plan to come to Rochester has been in the works for a while. "We've been working on opening a clinic down in this city for quite a while. For at least a year, year and a half and it's been a process and really the way Rochester's been growing, the hardest part was finding enough space to be able to open a clinic," says Executive Vice President Peter Nystrom.

