'Nerdinout Con' kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wave of nerds is descending upon the Med City this weekend as Nerdinout Con returns for its third edition.

The expo is Rochester's version of Comic-Con, drawing fans, aficionados, and even some experts in pop culture over the past several decades. Organizers say you can join them for a ton of fun activities Saturday and Sunday, including video games, a Lego build-off, Magic the Gathering tournaments, panel discussions, and everyone's favorite - cosplay.

All in all, the brainiacs behind the expo say there's something for everyone at Nerdinout Con, and if you attended back in 2019, they promise this year is going to be bigger and better.

"We're at the Mayo Civic Center; so we've upgraded our venue, we brought in bigger stars," said Promoter Brad Vigesaa. "The next big thing is, I'm putting my money where the mouth is - If we sell 6000 tickets, I'm giving everybody else that paid for a ticket back 25% of that value, because it's not about the money to me, it's about the experience getting people out here and supporting in this community."

Stars of the big and small screen will also be on hand at Nerdinout Con. Among them are Walter Jones of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and John Morton of Star Wars. They say intimate interactions with fans are part of what makes it so cool to be a nerd in the Med City this weekend.

"A lot of people feel like they would never ever meet your favorite hero, or your favorite actor, and here's an opportunity to come down, meet us, see us in person, take a photo and get an autograph," Jones told KIMT. Morton added, "we give you our story, but we get yours too."

Jones and Morton say geeks are just as welcome as nerds this weekend, so all can enjoy the packed schedule of experiences Nerdinout Con offers. You can learn more about what the expo has in store, and how to buy tickets, by following this link.