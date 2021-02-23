Neighbors saddened over death in mobile home park fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - A mobile home fire at Gracious Estates in Mason City ends with one person dead.

The call came into the fire department just before 9 p.m. Firefighters worked at the scene until about 1:45 in the morning, putting out the fire and investigating the cause.

The Mason City Police Department has not released the name of the victim, pending notification of the family.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a neighbor who says the couple who lived in the mobile home involved in Monday night's fire were always very friendly.

"She would always come out and sing, with her guitar and everything and we'd sit and listen and I'd bring the dogs out and we'd always talk. They were really nice people," said Jeronical Watson.

The fire department says smoking materials caused the blaze.