Neighbors incorporate social distancing into impromptu block party

It can be a real balancing act during these times. Staying social with friends, family and neighbors, while making sure to protect everyone from the spread of coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 10:31 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - In the cul-de-sac on Sandstone Court in Mason City, neighbors decided to catch up on a little gossip, while trying to avoid catching the coronavirus.

"We thought we would get together on a nice spring day. Half the neighborhood has been gone for most of the winter and so we missed everybody and we thought we would have a party out in our cul-de-sac," said Brad Johnson.

This group of neighbors have been doing their best to isolate themselves after returning from out of state, wintering in soe of the warmer parts of the country.

"All eight households have been quarantining. we got back March 22nd and we literally this is the first time we've seen anybody this close, but we haven't had any contact with anybody," said Johnson.

Marty Petzoldt and her husband returned from a Caribbean cruise before the coronavirus threat loomed large.  She admits they did keep their distance from other people, but didn't compeletely self-isolate.

"No, we didn't and our time's up anyway so and we're healthy," said Petzoldt.

While the looming specter of COVID-19 is on everyone's minds, these neighbors are taking it in stride.  Even giving Petzoldt an early birthday gift that is symbolic of the times.

"They gave me a fantastic gift. it was pretty special," said Petzoldt, while holding up a roll of toilet paper with a bow around it.

Traveling out of the state comes with some risks, and CG Public Health wants the public to know the guidelines of when to self-isolate.  

