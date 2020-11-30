Neighbors in Albert Lea shootings, standoff: 'It was gunshot after gunshot after gunshot'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Residents who live near the Shady Oaks apartment complex where three people were shot and a nine-hour standoff took place called the experience "almost surreal."

Nate Harris lives next to the multi-level apartment complex where three people, including a police officer, were shot Sunday.

"It was gunshot after gunshot after gunshot," he said.

Harris said he awoke to sirens in the area just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

For the next nine hours, gunshots rang out in the neighborhood as authorities worked to have the situation resolve peacefully.

"The adrenaline rush of all this ... My hands are still shaking a little bit. I was just pacing around the house thinking, 'what is going to happen next,'" Harris said.

Another neighbor said the situation and gunfire were so intense that she could hear shrapnel hitting her house.

The situation ended at 11 a.m. Sunday when Devin Weiland, 21, was taken into custody.

All three of the shooting victims are expected to survive, which is nearly a best-case scenario considering the chaotic nature of the situation.

"It's usually pretty quiet around here, for the most part," Harris said. "It's almost surreal in a way."