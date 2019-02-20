Neighbors helping each other dig out of the snow

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - You can call it Midwestern nice.

Some neighbors are helping one another dig out as snowfall blankets our region again.

Shovels, snow blowers, front loaders, and even ATV's are the tools in use to clear out what's left behind.

Bob Inman is clearing out not only his driveway and sidewalk, but also his neighbor's.

"We just help each other out here in Midland Heights. Always have."

For Inman and his neighbors, helping each other is just what one does.

"Jeanine - she's a single handicapped lady. Donna - she works part time but she's single, and not handicapped, but has a hard time. She doesn't have a snow blower that can handle this big snow. So we just all help each other. That's the important part, you know?"

Over in Clear Lake, James Smith is digging out fire hydrants.

"It depends how deep it is, and buried it is. The last one I did, all you could see was the antenna flag, couldn't see the hydrant at all."

He supports his firefighters, and this is a simple way to help.

"They're a good group of guys, and I like to help them out the best I can."

And it can save time if snow is cleared away.

"I think it's important. They need to be dug out so for a fire they can get to it, just hook the hose up and fight it. They don't have to try and dig it out and hook the hose up."

With yeat another storm poised to hit this weekend, everyone knows the winter ritual isn't going to be over for awhile.

"We'll get some more, we'll come out, I'll go down there and help on the sidewalk there. Donna will probably come out and I'll help her."