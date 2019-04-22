Neighbor describes Austin shooting scene as 'so much mayhem'

AUSTIN, Minn. - A quiet Saturday evening quickly turned chaotic when gunshots rang out in an Austin neighborhood, and one resident said the wild scene wasn't a surprise.

“It doesn't surprise me as much as it should. We’ve had some issues in this town for some number of years now," said Michael Turvey, who lives near the scene.

Another neighbor said he heard around 10 gunshots.

“We were outside at a campfire and all of a sudden we just heard 10 shots ... boom, boom, boom,” a person who heard the gunfire said. “We thought it was fireworks.”

It didn’t take long to figure out it wasn’t fireworks.

Police have confirmed that two people were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The incident happened near the intersection of 1st St. and 3rd Ave SW.

Witnesses say after the shots, they saw a car quickly leave the scene.

“There was so much mayhem. It was just chaos down there. There were a lot of kids down there when the car was pulling away," said Turvey.

No arrests have been made but the Austin Police Department said it doesn’t believe there is a threat to the community.