Neighbors crash wedding venue proposal

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa- “I’ve kind of wanted to have a wedding business my whole life,” said Deidra Rattay. “So we decided to put this empty five acres of land to good use.”

Rattay and her husband brought the idea to the Cerro Gordo county Engineer. A proposal for a Wedding venue capable of hosting 250 people in rural Cerro Gordo County.

“I feel like having something that’s close to Mason City would be great for the city,” she said. Hotels, caterers, cake decorators, photographers, DJ’s, I think it could bring a lot of business this way.”

But neighbors think the venue would result in too much traffic on a narrow gravel road.

“We’re rural,” said Jim Bossard. “We moved out here for the quiet and the peacefulness. This will disturb all of that.”

Bossard said he learned about the plans when the county posted a notice for a public hearing on the project Tuesday. He plans to go to voice concerns on the environment, nose, dust control and traffic.

“We like to sit on the back deck and have a glass of wine in the evening,” said Bossard. “I don’t want to hear a band playing two doors down.”

Bossard is hopeful the venue will be built somewhere else. Rattay maintains they’ve been working with the county engineer to address many of Bossards and other neighbors’ concerns.

“We’re doing everything we can to make a good environment for everyone,” she said.

The public hearing will be held Tuesday 4PM at the courthouse. The Rattay’s would then need to apply for a special use permit because the land is zoned ag. That would then need to be approved by the supervisors.