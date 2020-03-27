Neighbors Helping Neighbors provides connection, services to rural communities

BYRON, Minn. - Communities across the country and uniting to help each other during this time of crisis and while the coronavirus impact sall age groups it hist older adults the most.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Byron works to serve older residents and those with disabilities from their homes in rural areas.

The organization says providing services like minor home repairs, food delivery and social interaction, even over the phone, is needed during this time of self-isolation.

Senior service coordinator Kathy Voss said, "It's critical in the best of times that everyone stay connected but isolation is a huge problem seniors face and hopefully some of the services we're providing can help combat that."

If you're interested in signing up for the program you can contact Family Service Rochester at: 507-218-3275