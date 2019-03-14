Neighborhood concerns about a new zoning district that could come to town

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On March 4th, Rochester City Council approved the written plan for a new zoning district called R2X.

The district would help redevelop neighborhoods near downtown and support public transit development in the area.

R2X would encompass a lot of what is now called the Slatterly Park neighborhood, which has some concerns.

R2X would allow significantly taller and longer buildings in the area which has some residents saying it would take away from the ‘character’ of their streets.

“It’s a lot of kind of, small, cottage-y, looking houses. A lot of it was building after the end of the second World War, so a lot of the houses have a very specific post-war look,” Naren Hulsing, a resident and member of the neighborhood association said.

He said he understands why that part of town is good for development but still wants some voice in the matter.

“There are those areas that are transit focused, that have transit corridors running down them where it makes a lot of sense to do that,” he said. “But cutting the neighborhood down the middle and saying everything north of here is high density feels drastic to us.”

There is a survey now going around to get an idea of how residents who would be impacted feel.

Depending on the results, the neighborhood association plans to bring concerns to the City.

“I do feel like they have listened to us in this process, whether or not we're totally excited about the result is a different story. But we have been listened to in the process so far,” Hulsing said.

The text plan of R2X has two go through to more readings to become official. One will be on March 18th and the next reading will be after April 15th.

If the City of Rochester doesn’t have a change of heart, then the text will be official and City Council can start initiating a map change. Once this happens, public hearings will be held regarding R2X.

To learn more about the new zoning plan, click here.