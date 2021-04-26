Clear

Needs drive to support Project Legacy college students

Project Legacy is currently supporting 33 Rochester first-generation BIPOC college students. The pandemic has hit these students hard, and many have yet to fully financially recover.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 7:43 PM
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Project Legacy is currently supporting 33 Rochester first-generation BIPOC college students. The pandemic has hit these students hard, and many have yet to fully financially recover.

To help support them, Mayo Clinic's E-merging leaders are coordinating a Needs Drive.

The drive is for necessities, everything from shelf-stable food, to hygiene items, to clothing. You can drop off your items at People's Food Co-op, Hy-Vee Barlow Plaza, Crossfit Credence, Crossfit Detour, Dick Thomsen's State Farm Insurance, Gamez and More, and Tilson's Auto Repair.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of our young people have experienced job layoffs, and its affected their ability to be able to provide for themselves with rental assistance, they've experienced food scarcity," explains Project Legacy executive director Karen Edmonds.

Rochester Community and Technical College student Joshua Orugboh is being supported by Project Legacy. He's headed to Concordia University in the fall. When he first came to RCTC, his family in London and Nigeria were helping him financially, but they were laid off during the pandemic. Donation drives like this one help him stay focused on school and not fretting over necessities. "Recently actually my car got fixed and I had a moment of clarity. It made me realize how much I was worrying about different necessities that I needed. Having that weight lifted off my shoulders, I felt like I could focus on school, different things, working out, and having fun a little bit," he says.

The drive ends May 1st.

