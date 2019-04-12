Need for affordable housing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Affordable housing continues to be an elusive goal in Rochester.
One study shows since 2000, Rent has gone up about 12 percent.
Meanwhile, renter income has gone down 8 percent in that same time period.
It's a problem Allie Lechner knows firsthand, finding affordable housing here in Rochester.
“Not everybody can afford what the median home price is which is well over $200,000 now,” she said.
They're turning the Zumbro Ridges State into a community within a community.
A community looking to provide safe housing for everyone no matter the budget.
“There's hundreds of families right in Olmsted County that need to be able to live in a safe environment,” she said.
They’re looking to build an updated playground and basketball court, that costs over $40,000. They're asking for the community's help with making that happen.
To donate, Click Here.
