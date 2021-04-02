Need for Family Service Rochester's Meals on Wheels doubles during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the goals of Family Service Rochester is to help seniors live independently for as long as they can. Their Meals on Wheels program is one way they do that.

During the pandemic the need for that program has doubled.

In 2019 Family Service Rochester provided over 27,000 meals to seniors in the area. In 2020, that number jumped to over 50,000 meals.

Family Service Rochester's Meals on Wheels program has been around for many years.

Volunteers deliver prepared meals 7 days a week to seniors in Rochester who are disabled or over 60, and 5 days a week to Stewartville.

Program Coordinator for Senior Independence, Jessica Thornton, says “Since the pandemic has hit - obviously that need has grown extensively."

She says the pandemic has forced more seniors to stay at home and away from the grocery stores - causing a spike in demand.

Thornton says they're delivering more than just a meal.

"It's also a friendly face each day that they receive a meal - they're being able to make connections with the volunteers,” she explains.

Shorewood Senior Campus provides the meals. During the summer months they were able to provide two meals per day.

And FSR also provides other services for seniors - like lawn care, housekeeping and transportation.

“So it really is much more than just that meal that they are receiving, there's so much more that comes into play,” Thornton adds.

In addition to the Meals on Wheels program, FSR delivers fresh groceries three days a week.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance call (507) 287-2010 or visit http://familyservicerochester.org/.