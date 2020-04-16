Need a vacation? Take one virtually

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After spending so much time at home many of us are feeling the need for a nice, long vacation. But if you’re not ready to hop onto an airplane or cruise ship there is a simple solution. The best part is you don’t even need to leave your recliner as long as you have a smartphone or computer.

“Midwesterners, we like to travel, we want to get out, we want to explore,” Jody Meyer said. “Yes, travel is down by all means because flights have been canceled because the airlines and CDC are advising people not to travel.”

Flights are currently down by nearly 95% right now which means you can get a pretty good bargain on a plane ticket. KIMT News 3’s, Kaleb Gillock, found a one-way ticket from Rochester to Knoxville, Tenn., for $87. If you’re not quite ready to risk flying during the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual vacation might be perfect for you.

“Basically, a virtual vacation is a way for people to dream, to get inspired, to get them to think outside of the box and to get inspired about certain destinations that they may have never known even existed where they can basically travel the world without even leaving their homes.”

Meyer, a travel consultant at Travel Leaders in Rochester says that many of these virtual vacations are very realistic. The only thing missing is the sense of touch and smell.

“It’s all online and they are either – some of them are either travel logs or just straight up videos that really if you watch any of ours, some of them make it look like you’re actually riding a rollercoaster at Disney World.”

If you’re worried about booking that next actual vacation – there’s no need to.

“People still want to get out of here and they know that it’s going to get back there to traveling,” Meyer said. “January/February right now are just blowing up for sales, it’s absolutely crazy.”

Current destinations for these virtual vacations include Europe, China, Disney World, the Taj Mahal, and many other museums and locations. For more information or to book a tour, click here.