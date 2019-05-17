Clear
Nebraska man sentenced in Humboldt County for kidnapping

Arrested in January 2018 after victim escaped.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A Nebraska man is going to prison in Iowa for abducting a young woman.

Valentin Velez, 37 of La Vista, NE, was arrested in January 2018. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says Velez kidnapped a woman from Fremont, Nebraska and took her to a home in Renwick, Iowa. The victim was able to use social media to contact friends and family and managed to escape.

Velez pleaded guilty to 3rd degree kidnapping and administering harmful substances. He was sentenced Friday to up to 10 years in prison.

