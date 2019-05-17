DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A Nebraska man is going to prison in Iowa for abducting a young woman.
Valentin Velez, 37 of La Vista, NE, was arrested in January 2018. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says Velez kidnapped a woman from Fremont, Nebraska and took her to a home in Renwick, Iowa. The victim was able to use social media to contact friends and family and managed to escape.
Velez pleaded guilty to 3rd degree kidnapping and administering harmful substances. He was sentenced Friday to up to 10 years in prison.
Related Content
- Nebraska man sentenced in Humboldt County for kidnapping
- Nebraska man pleads guilty to kidnapping in North Iowa
- Prison sentence in Freeborn County kidnapping
- Second sentencing set in Freeborn County kidnapping
- Man sentenced in Mower County kidnap/rape case
- Mason City man sentenced for Winnebago County kidnapping
- Fatal Humboldt County crash results in prison sentence
- Prison sentence in Humboldt County attempted murder case
- Hancock County man pleads guilty to kidnapping
- Prison sentence for Olmsted County kidnapping/sexual assault
Scroll for more content...