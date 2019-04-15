Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nebraska man pleads guilty to kidnapping in North Iowa

Police say victim used social media to contact friends and family.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A Nebraska man is pleading guilty in Humboldt County to abducting a young woman.

Valentin Velez, 37 of La Vista, Nebraska, has entered guilty pleas to 3rd degree kidnapping and administering harmful substances. He was arrested in January 2018 after the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said Velez abducted a woman from Fremont, Nebraska and took her to a home in Renwick, Iowa. Authorities say the victim was able to use social media to contact friends and family and eventually managed to escape.

A sentencing hearing for Velez is now set for May 17. 3rd degree kidnapping is a class “C” felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a rainy system with a chance for storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

Image

Volunteers needed for Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Power outage update

Image

Tracking Warmer Air Today

Image

Standing up against genocide

Image

Showcasing Iowa based films

Image

Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

Image

Residents learn about bill that could get them driver's licenses

Image

More Americans identifying as 'no religion'

Image

Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Community Events