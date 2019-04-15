Nebraska man pleads guilty to kidnapping in North Iowa

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A Nebraska man is pleading guilty in Humboldt County to abducting a young woman.

Valentin Velez, 37 of La Vista, Nebraska, has entered guilty pleas to 3rd degree kidnapping and administering harmful substances. He was arrested in January 2018 after the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said Velez abducted a woman from Fremont, Nebraska and took her to a home in Renwick, Iowa. Authorities say the victim was able to use social media to contact friends and family and eventually managed to escape.

A sentencing hearing for Velez is now set for May 17. 3rd degree kidnapping is a class “C” felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.