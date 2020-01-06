Clear

Nebraska man charged with attempted murder of Iowa officer

Authorities say Walls resisted when a trooper tried to arrest him and then pulled a gun and fired at the trooper before running into a park.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 11:32 AM

A Jan. 21 hearing is scheduled for a Nebraska man accused of shooting at an Iowa State Patrol officer after a traffic stop.

Anthony Walls was a passenger in a car pulled over in Sioux City on Dec. 26.

He was caught 20 minutes later.

Woodbury County Jail records say Walls is awaiting transfer to Omaha, Nebraska.

He's charged in Omaha with assault on a pregnant woman. Nebraska court records don't list an attorney for him.

