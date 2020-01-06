Nebraska man charged with attempted murder of Iowa officer

A Jan. 21 hearing is scheduled for a Nebraska man accused of shooting at an Iowa State Patrol officer after a traffic stop.
Anthony Walls was a passenger in a car pulled over in Sioux City on Dec. 26.
Authorities say Walls resisted when a trooper tried to arrest him and then pulled a gun and fired at the trooper before running into a park.
He was caught 20 minutes later.
Woodbury County Jail records say Walls is awaiting transfer to Omaha, Nebraska.
He's charged in Omaha with assault on a pregnant woman. Nebraska court records don't list an attorney for him.
