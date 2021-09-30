Nearly two dozen species set to be declared extinct

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Yesterday, U.S. federal wildlife officials announced that the ivory-billed woodpecker is set to be removed from the endangered species list and declared extinct.

The woodpecker is one of 22 other species of birds, fish, mussels, and wildlife to be declared extinct.

Minnesota is not home to any endangered species.

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Naturalist Jaide Ryks said the reason these animals are becoming extinct may not be the answer we want to hear...

"Climate change is a big part of it, but with climate change comes us...it's people," said Ryks. "It's deforestation, it's moving into their territories. There are also genetic variation decreases. So if a species doesn't have a lot of genetic diversity, they can't fight off diseases as well, they can't repopulate as well because there's a lot of inbreeding. But that also stems from deforestation and us moving into their territories"

The U.S. wildlife agency said the proposal to de-list these 23 species will be open for public comment until the end of December.