Nearly a month after dead body found on rural Olmsted Co. road, no arrests have been made

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Nearly a month after 28-year-old Garad Roble’s body was found on an Olmsted County road, no arrests have been made.

That doesn’t mean the case has gone cold.

Speaking Monday, Capt. Scott Behrns said they “have significant amounts of evidence from different sources.”

Roble’s body was found March 5 with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of 45th St. SE in Marion Township.

Authorities said they have interviewed around 25-30 people and are awaiting lab reports from the BCA along with a final autopsy from the medical examiner’s office.

While giving an update on the case, Behrns also complimented the victim’s family.

“Family has been fantastic to work with,” he said. “They’re very understanding and strong people.”