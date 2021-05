MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a plethora of charges after leading authorities on a pursuit Wednesday night.

Allen Penhollow, 41, is facing eight traffic violations and drug charges in connection to the pursuit.

Authorities said he was clocked going 80 in a 45-mph zone as he attempted to elude authorities.

Penhollow was found with syringes and a digital scale after the pursuit at 285th St. and Mallard Ave.