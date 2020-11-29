Nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The 8,953 new cases reported Sunday include 21 in Dodge County, 22 in Fillmore County, 22 in Freeborn County, 44 in Mower County, and 120 in Olmsted County.

57 more deaths have also been reported, including one in Freeborn County of someone between 85 and 89 years old.

These numbers bring Minnesota’s coronavirus totals to 312,969 cases and 3,578 deaths.

