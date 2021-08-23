Nearly 80,000 apply for Minnesota's $100 COVID vaccine incentive

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nearly 80,000 Minnesotans took advantage of the state’s offer of $100 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The $100 incentive program was a great success. I am so pleased more Minnesotans have received their vaccine and are on their way to protecting themselves, their families, and their communities from COVID-19,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Everybody in our state benefited from this incentive program, regardless of when they got their shot. The best way to manage COVID-19 is by vaccinating more of our friends and neighbors. This program went a long way toward increasing statewide vaccination rates and building the community program we need against the virus.”

There were 79,810 who applied for the incentive after getting their first dose of vaccine, driving the state’s average first doses per day from 2,675 to 4, 955.

“The best tools we have to fight COVID-19 are the three safe, free, and highly-effective vaccines. Because of this incentive program, more Minnesotans have received the shot they need to keep themselves and others safe,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “To every Minnesotan who has gotten their shot, thank you. By getting your vaccine, you prioritized not only your own health, but also that of your family and community. That has been tremendously helpful in our fight against COVID-19. It has literally saved lives.”

The state says nearly 80 percent of incentive requests came from those under the age of 50, whose vaccination rates trail those of older Minnesotans.