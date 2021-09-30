Nearly 60 Rochester students are currently enrolled the state's first P-TECH school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The public will get an inside look at a new program in Rochester designed to set high school students up for the workforce.

About 60 students from the Rochester Public School District are part of the P-TECH program located inside of RCTC. It's a partnership between RPS, Mayo Clinic, IBM and RCTC.

Nearly ten years ago, IBM created this new program to help students prepare for life after school. The assistant principal of Rochester's P-TECH, Kari Kolling Anderson, said it's specifically geared towards underrepresented students. "It's designed to get students underrepresented in that workforce," she explained."So, maybe first in their family to go to college. For IBM for example, looking at more women in technology. Things like that."

Anderson explained the program is either four or six years long, then the students will graduate with an IT degree or with their practical nursing license. However, she said if those two careers aren't for some students later down the road, that's okay. The experiences they gain from the program will always stick with them. "If they kind of continue on this path, either in the two career pathways, they have a huge head start. They're going to be launching into a pretty awesome future based on whatever they accomplish," explained Anderson. "But even if they choose to do something else, the experiences that they're getting over these four years or up to six years with us, are something that students following the traditional high school pathway would never be experiencing."

This is the first P-TECH school in the state of Minnesota. With help from Senator Carla Nelson, the district received a grant to be able to open the school this year. It's only for 9th through 12th graders, so current 8th graders will soon be thinking about if they want to enroll in P-TECH for next year.