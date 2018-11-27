Nearly 500 DWI arrests and four fatal crashes over Thanksgiving weekend in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Thanksgiving holiday weekend was a dangerous one on Minnesota roads.

The Department of Public Safety says 480 drivers were arrested for DWI between 6 pm on November 21 and 6 am on Monday. That’s down slightly from the number arrested during the same time in 2017 but up from 2016 and 2015.

There were four fatal crashes during that time and authorities say three were alcohol-related.

Minnesota law enforcement will continue with a stepped up enforcement campaign against driving while intoxicated through December 29.

The Department of Public Safety says DWI arrests over the holiday period include:

Crystal Police Department

o A 26-year-old woman was arrested for DWI after running a red light and almost hitting a squad car.

Deer River Police Department

o Police were called to a home for a report of a vehicle parked in a driveway with someone inside flashing the headlights on and off. The 37-year-old driver blew a .34 blood alcohol content (BAC), had an open bottle and a mixed drink located in the vehicle.

Eden Prairie Police Department

o A 17-year-old male was arrested in a church parking lot for DWI after blowing a .11 BAC. Four passengers were also detained with two 18-year-olds cited for consuming alcohol and possession of illegal drugs. Three of the four passengers were about to get into their own vehicles to drive.

o A 21-year-old was arrested after blowing a .13 BAC. She was driving (without a license) because her passenger was “too drunk” to drive.

Shakopee Police Department

o A 32-year-old female blew a .27 BAC with a 3-year-old child in the vehicle. It was her third DWI in 10 years.

South St. Paul Police Department

o A 35-year-old man was arrested for DWI after blowing a .12 BAC. His five kids and his wife were in the vehicle.

Minnesota State Patrol

A driver was arrested for possession of meth with a child in the vehicle. The driver had five prior DWIs.

o A trooper who stopped a vehicle for a headlight out discovered a 33-year-old female smoking marijuana with her 17-year-old nephew and his 17-year-old girlfriend moments before the vehicle was pulled over. The driver admitted to using meth 48 hours prior to the arrest.

o A trooper arrested a 22-year-old for DWI after he blew a .15 BAC. The driver was giving three passengers a ride home from the bar.

o A 61-year-old man was arrested for blowing a .34 BAC. He had a child in the car. The trooper indicated it was the first time they had to call an ambulance and bring a person to a hospital for intoxication only. The driver wasn’t able to get out of his vehicle, stand, walk or get into the squad without being mostly carried by the trooper and a deputy.

St. Paul Police Department

o A 40-year old male who was going 78 in a 30 mph zone blew a .14 BAC. The driver said he was showing off for his kids. The driver had a prior DWI in 2016. Two of the three kids were his (10 and 15). The third child, a 14-year-old, was a friend they were driving home. The mother was called to the scene to pick up her child.