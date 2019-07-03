Clear

Nearly 50 rental scooters vandalized in Minnesota

The estimated cost to repair each one is about $1,200.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 8:49 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating after nearly 50 rental scooters were found smashed to the ground, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

A representative from the electric scooter company Spin says 49 were found damaged throughout last week in St. Paul's downtown area. The estimated cost to repair each one is about $1,200.

Police spokesman Steve Linders tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press the rental scooters have bent handlebars, frame and sensor damage and in some cases, the brake lines were cut.

