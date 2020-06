ST. PAUL, Minn. – The latest coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota, as of June 12.

Total Cases – 30,172

New Cases – 394

New Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 1,283

Completed Tests - 407,992

Health Care Workers Testing Positive - 3,140

Patients No Longer Needing Isolation - 25,620

Patients Still Hospitalized – 390

Patients In the ICU - 191