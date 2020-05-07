DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nearly 25,000 Iowans filed unemployment claims last week as the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the state’s economy.
The Des Moines Register reports that the new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday showed 24,693 new claims.
The new report comes as the state begins to allow the reopening of businesses that had been closed to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds first imposed business restrictions on March 17. Since then, 285,422 jobless claims have been filed.
Related Content
- Nearly 300,000 Iowans have applied for unemployment since March 17
- North Iowans heading to Washington, D.C. for March for Life
- Iowa's March unemployment rate up to 3.7%
- North Iowans receive environmental honors
- Eyota receives nearly $300,000 from state
- Over 300,000 new hires in December
- NE Iowans crash in SE Minnesota
- Two Iowans in fatal Wisconsin collision
- 28 Iowans sicked by contaminated chicken salad
- Iowans sentenced for deceiving elderly victims
Scroll for more content...