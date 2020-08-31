Nearly 300 DWI arrests across Minnesota over the weekend

Minnesota Traffic Safety said Monday that there were nearly 300 DWI arrests around the state over the weekend.
"Unacceptable," its Twitter account stated. "You're sharing the road with these motorists."
Extra DWI enforcement will be on Minnesota roads through Sept. 7.
There have been more than 15,000 DWIs in Minnesota in 2020.
