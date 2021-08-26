With nearly 300 in quarantine and 39 positive COVID cases, Albert Lea Schools making changes

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – 290 Albert Lea students are in COVID quarantine and 39 have tested positive for the coronavirus after just five days of school.

Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk says they didn’t seek that level of positive cases last school year until October. Dr. Funk says as a result, the following changes will begin on Monday:

- 6-12 grade students in Albert Lea Area Schools will wear a mask during the school day through the end of first quarter. Students may remove the masks for lunch.

- Since students will be masked, they will not be subject to quarantine unless they have symptoms, or have been exposed while eating lunch.

- Students participating in indoor sports (Volleyball and Swimming) will be masked while not actively participating. Fans will be required to wear masks.

- Students participating in outdoor sports will not be required to mask. Fans in attendance at outdoor games will not be required to mask.

- Individuals who attend indoor concerts will be required to mask.

Dr. Funk says the same level of COVID-19 is not present in Albert Lea elementary schools, so those students will only be required to wear masks on the bus, students who test positive will be quarantined out of school for 10 days, and all close contacts will be sent home for 24 hours while their classroom is disinfected.

Dr. Funk says classrooms that are currently in quarantine can return to school on Monday.

