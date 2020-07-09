Nearly 2,000 affected by power outage in north Iowa

Nearly 2,000 customers were without power in northern Iowa as storms rolled through the area.
According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 1,836 people around Clear Lake were without power.
For the latest on the outage, click here.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|12703
|789
|Ramsey
|5013
|230
|Dakota
|2479
|93
|Stearns
|2429
|19
|Anoka
|2293
|110
|Nobles
|1672
|6
|Olmsted
|1168
|17
|Washington
|1163
|40
|Mower
|965
|2
|Rice
|859
|8
|Scott
|783
|4
|Clay
|595
|38
|Kandiyohi
|582
|1
|Blue Earth
|510
|2
|Wright
|492
|5
|Carver
|417
|1
|Todd
|402
|2
|Lyon
|327
|2
|Sherburne
|327
|5
|Freeborn
|298
|0
|Watonwan
|240
|0
|Steele
|239
|1
|Benton
|221
|3
|St. Louis
|198
|16
|Nicollet
|176
|12
|Martin
|171
|5
|Cottonwood
|137
|0
|Goodhue
|132
|8
|Winona
|131
|15
|Le Sueur
|110
|1
|Pine
|110
|0
|Crow Wing
|109
|12
|Chisago
|102
|1
|Otter Tail
|100
|1
|McLeod
|94
|0
|Dodge
|92
|0
|Carlton
|88
|0
|Unassigned
|87
|38
|Polk
|84
|2
|Chippewa
|79
|1
|Isanti
|76
|0
|Waseca
|71
|0
|Douglas
|66
|0
|Murray
|66
|0
|Itasca
|65
|12
|Pipestone
|63
|2
|Meeker
|61
|1
|Morrison
|61
|1
|Faribault
|60
|0
|Becker
|57
|0
|Jackson
|55
|0
|Sibley
|55
|2
|Pennington
|52
|0
|Brown
|37
|2
|Renville
|36
|2
|Beltrami
|35
|0
|Wabasha
|35
|0
|Mille Lacs
|34
|2
|Rock
|31
|0
|Fillmore
|30
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|30
|0
|Houston
|28
|0
|Swift
|23
|1
|Norman
|21
|0
|Wilkin
|21
|3
|Redwood
|20
|0
|Cass
|19
|2
|Big Stone
|17
|0
|Grant
|17
|0
|Koochiching
|17
|1
|Roseau
|17
|0
|Aitkin
|15
|0
|Kanabec
|15
|1
|Wadena
|15
|0
|Marshall
|12
|0
|Pope
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Mahnomen
|10
|1
|Clearwater
|9
|0
|Hubbard
|8
|0
|Lake
|6
|0
|Stevens
|6
|0
|Traverse
|6
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|4
|0
|Red Lake
|4
|0
|Kittson
|2
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|6827
|181
|Woodbury
|3264
|44
|Black Hawk
|2355
|58
|Buena Vista
|1724
|11
|Johnson
|1363
|8
|Linn
|1323
|82
|Dallas
|1298
|29
|Marshall
|1063
|19
|Scott
|883
|10
|Story
|819
|4
|Dubuque
|771
|22
|Pottawattamie
|758
|12
|Wapello
|712
|31
|Crawford
|679
|3
|Muscatine
|675
|44
|Sioux
|488
|0
|Tama
|473
|29
|Wright
|388
|1
|Louisa
|363
|13
|Jasper
|329
|17
|Plymouth
|327
|5
|Warren
|297
|1
|Dickinson
|282
|3
|Webster
|252
|4
|Washington
|247
|9
|Cerro Gordo
|201
|1
|Hamilton
|192
|1
|Boone
|157
|1
|Clay
|142
|1
|Allamakee
|135
|4
|Clarke
|134
|3
|Mahaska
|118
|17
|Shelby
|117
|0
|Clinton
|115
|1
|Poweshiek
|107
|8
|Carroll
|104
|1
|Pocahontas
|101
|1
|Bremer
|98
|7
|Franklin
|98
|0
|Des Moines
|94
|2
|Emmet
|91
|0
|Henry
|88
|3
|Cedar
|85
|1
|Hardin
|83
|0
|Taylor
|81
|0
|Cherokee
|79
|1
|Monona
|77
|0
|Floyd
|74
|2
|Marion
|74
|0
|Benton
|69
|1
|Guthrie
|69
|4
|Jones
|65
|0
|Osceola
|64
|0
|Sac
|64
|0
|Jefferson
|62
|0
|Iowa
|61
|1
|Buchanan
|60
|1
|Butler
|60
|2
|Humboldt
|57
|1
|Calhoun
|55
|2
|Hancock
|54
|1
|Harrison
|54
|0
|Lee
|54
|2
|Delaware
|53
|1
|Fayette
|52
|0
|Monroe
|51
|7
|Madison
|49
|2
|Lyon
|47
|0
|Clayton
|46
|3
|Mills
|43
|0
|Winneshiek
|43
|0
|Davis
|42
|1
|Palo Alto
|42
|0
|Mitchell
|41
|0
|Grundy
|40
|0
|Howard
|37
|0
|Jackson
|37
|0
|Kossuth
|37
|0
|Union
|36
|0
|Lucas
|31
|4
|Winnebago
|30
|0
|Chickasaw
|29
|0
|Greene
|29
|0
|Cass
|24
|0
|Ida
|23
|0
|Appanoose
|21
|3
|Van Buren
|21
|0
|Keokuk
|20
|1
|Page
|20
|0
|Unassigned
|20
|0
|Worth
|20
|0
|Adair
|17
|0
|Audubon
|16
|1
|Ringgold
|15
|0
|Decatur
|12
|0
|Montgomery
|10
|2
|Wayne
|10
|0
|Adams
|8
|0
|Fremont
|8
|0