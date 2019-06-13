Clear

Nearly 200 to lose their jobs when Wright County company closes

Eaton says its Belmond facility will shut down at the end of 2020.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BELMOND, Iowa – A major employer in Wright County is closing its doors.

Eaton has announced it will shut down its engine valve facility in Belmond at the end of 2020, affecting 184 workers. The company calls it a difficult decision that “in no way reflects on the hard work of the people in this facility, and we are acutely aware of the impact this type of announcement has on our valued employees and their families.”

In a statement, Eaton blames the closure on an inability to compete for new and heavy duty engine valve production. The work being done currently in Belmond will be transferred to other Eaton locations and the company says it will provide “eligible employees with severance benefits to support in their transition, including increased production incentives during the transition period and outplacement services.”

Belmond employees are being encouraged to apply for positions at other Eaton locations. The company says workers will get 60 days advance notice when their positions are eliminated.

Eaton says it will be increasing its charitable contributions to the Belmond community over the next two years to help with the pain caused by this closure.

Eaton provides electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power management systems to customers in over 175 counties and currently employs about 99,000 people overall.

