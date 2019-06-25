Clear
Nearly 2 years after being vacated, old Rushford Peterson school finds new purpose as a holistic healing center

"I know it will help. This is what helped me," says a Rushford veteran who suffers from PTSD.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

RUSHFORD, Minn. - Rushford Peterson staff and students moved into the school district's new school nearly two years ago, leaving the old building empty. The building was recently purchased by Well House Ministry for $100.

Pastor and president of Well House Ministry Sherryl Brunner says she's had her eye on the school for several years, but the opportunity to purchase it only recently came up. "I actually had a dream about what could happen with this school and happen with this community," she explains.

Her plan is to turn the building into a holistic healing center for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other survivors of sex trafficking, abuse, trauma, and cancer survivors. "Being a ministry, we believe God created the earth and everything in it for our healing benefit," explains Brunner.

Rushford resident Loren Stream is one of the most decorated veterans in Southeastern Minnesota. He's a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star of Valor. He suffers from PTSD from his service in the U.S. Army Infantry. He says he felt something was missing in his healing before he found Well House Ministry and holistic health. He's working with Brunner to help design programs to benefit other veterans. "I was a drug addict for a number of years. Iwouldn't have survived if it wasn't for the holistic approach in my life... I know it will help. This is what helped me," he says.

Well House Ministry is working on fundraising at least $17.5 million to renovate and restore the old school. Brunner wants to implement and refurbish some of the design features that were originally present when the school was built. However, she says the second and third floors will be gutted because there is no running water.

The organization plans to have a community event in September for the community to learn more about their plans for the building.

