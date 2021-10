ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting in Rochester on Friday night is under investigation after nearly a dozen shots were fired.

Police said it happened at 885 16th Ave. SE. when two subjects pulled up in a vehicle, got out and fired 11 shots. Nobody was hit.

The apartment building was damaged and some rounds went into three units.

Officers were sent to the same complex earlier in the night for a physical fight.

The suspects are described as two Black males with hoodies on.