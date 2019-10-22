Clear
Near head-on collision sends 1 to Rochester hospital

Crash happened around 6:30 Monday morning.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:09 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A near head-on crash sent one person to the hospital Monday.

Police said at 6:29 a.m. at the intersection of Carlton St. SE and Commercial Dr. SW, vehicles driven Nicholas Carter, 59, and Leroy Milliken, 26, collided.

Carter suffered minor injuries and complained of head and neck pain. He was transported via Mayo Ambulance.

Milliken was ticketed for careless driving.

