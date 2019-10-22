Near head-on collision sends 1 to Rochester hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A near head-on crash sent one person to the hospital Monday.
Police said at 6:29 a.m. at the intersection of Carlton St. SE and Commercial Dr. SW, vehicles driven Nicholas Carter, 59, and Leroy Milliken, 26, collided.
Carter suffered minor injuries and complained of head and neck pain. He was transported via Mayo Ambulance.
Milliken was ticketed for careless driving.
