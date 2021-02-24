Nice February weather brings people outside in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- A nice sun-splashed 39-degree day motivated Minnesotans to get outdoors on Wednesday. The warmth was enough to melt some snow at Soldier's Memorial Field Park where some people decided to get some fresh air including those who are visiting The Med City from out of town.

David Grant and his wife are from Duluth. They and their granddaughter were some of the people who came to see the memorial today.

"My wife brought me down here to see this," said Grant. "She was down here a few years ago with her son and saw it."

While Grant saw the memorial, his wife Mary was walking around with their granddaughter enjoying the weather. She believes their timing to visit is perfect.

"The warm weather we've been having here and up and in Duluth, it's really nice other than the cold last week," Grant tells KIMT News 3.

Diane Midyette is another visitor. Unlike David and Mary Grant, Midyette has never seen snow before and is still reeling from what we endured days ago.

"I'm from Arkansas and I grew up in Lousiana and I've never seen snow like this," said Midyette. "My husband did his residency at the Mayo Clinic and he said it will get below zero."

The park though wasn't just filled with visitors. Erica Moyes who works at Mayo Clinic was able to get outside during her lunch break.

"I'm just enjoying the nice weather," said Moyes. "I saw it was finally sunny and had some blue skies so just wanted to

enjoy the warmth."

In case you didn't get outside today, Storm Team 3 is tracking more mild weather ahead.