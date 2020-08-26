Navigating a new school year while on the Autism spectrum

AUSTIN, Minnesota - For a family that has a child with autism, it may be difficult to navigate the school system. With students heading back to the classroom, or returning to online learning, the Hormel Historic Home hosted a virtual ASD parent-caregiver network event, aimed to answer questions and prepare parents for the new school year.

Mary Barinka is the Community Autism Resource Specialist at the Home. She's heard from parents about what the year might look like.

"The biggest question that I have had is that, given how everything's been turned upside down pretty much, the format of everything had to change. Parents of kids with autism are wondering, how do they go about getting the services their kid needs, and that are legally in their IEP [Individualized Education Program]?"

"There's a wide variety of ways to deliver some of those services. So many kids on the spectrum find it great to work online for academics, but find it really difficult to receive services like social skills, social cognition, things like occupational therapy, physical therapy. Those are hard things to deliver over a computer. I think that's where a lot of the questioning and concern lies with our families."

Eric Ringgenberg is the Director of Education Programs with the Autism Society of Minnesota, and was the keynote speaker during the event. As an educator himself, he shared some evidence-based practices to set up an optimal learning environment for students on the spectrum.

"They're referred to as anesthetic-based interventions, with the idea of us doing things even before we get into the classroom or home learning setting. How are we setting up an optimal learning environment?"

If a student is working from home, Barinka advises students and parents to stick to a schedule, and to visit with their child's school regarding services and what's expected per their IEP.

"If that team can get together with the student and establish a schedule for home that the student buys into and is comfortable, I think that is a great way to start. Then move on to making sure there are sensory breaks involved, and that the content what they're responsible for is following the IEP, whether it's a limited number of problems or questions that is followed in the home as well. The amount of work, the level of work, it's all what it should be according to their IEP."