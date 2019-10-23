Naturalization ceremony in Rochester grants 55 immigrants citizenship: 'I've always been very proud of this country, so now I'm for sure a part of it'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Being a citizen in the United States is something many of us may take for granted.

While some are born with it, others have to travel across the globe, fill out forms, go to appointments, and study hard to earn the title.

On Wednesday, all that hard work is paying off. Fifty-five immigrants from 25 different countries can now call themselves U.S. citizens.

It's long overdue for Fiona Rassier, as she's already lived in the United States for forty years.

"That's why I really am becoming a citizen so that I can vote and so I can just ensure that all that is wonderful and great about this country continues," Rassier said.

She's now officially a member of a country she's always been proud of.

"When you travel the world and you come back here, you just realize how lucky we are to live in a land that is truly free," Rassier said. "And that is something that we should never take for granted."

As soon as the ceremony wrapped up, the 55 people can now enjoy the same rights and privileges of any other United States citizen, including the right to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

"I've been looking at different candidates for the first time and like oh wow I actually have an opinion that matters this time," Josh Tshoaedi, who immigrated from South Africa, said.

There was an opportunity for the group to register to vote, something that many of them had never done before.