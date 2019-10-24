Native Americans to protest Washington NFL team name at Vikings game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and other Native American leaders will protest outside of U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Thursday night's Minnesota Vikings game to urge the visiting Washington team to retire the Redskins team name and mascot.
She'll be joined by state Reps. Mary Kunesh-Podein and Jamie Becker-Finn, who are also Native Americans, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, and tribal government leaders.
Washington owner Dan Snyder has said the team name shows honor and respect.
But David Glass, president of the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media and a member of the White Earth Nation, says the name is a very offensive racial slur.
The protesters plan to march from Peavy Field Park, then hold a rally at The Commons in front of the stadium at 5 p.m.
Related Content
- Vikings emphasize athleticism at 2018 NFL draft
- Minnesota Vikings player suspended by the NFL
- Rochester native and longtime Viking Marcus Sherels signs with Saints
- Vikings take North Carolina's Bradbury in NFL draft
- NFL rushing leader Cook leads Vikes romp past Raiders 34-14
- Eagles flatten Vikings in NFC Championship game
- Vikings CB gets four-game suspension
- Vikings get five primetime games in 2019
- Vikings' special teams coach jumps to Browns