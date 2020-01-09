Nationwide blood drive to honor law enforcement

MASON CITY, Iowa - Law enforcement put their lives on the line every day and earlier today folks did a selfless act of their own to show their appreciation.

LifeServe Blood Services and Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors held their annual blue blood drive in Mason City.

Donors not only got a tee shirt for their efforts, but also the satisfaction of knowing they were helping save a life.

David Smith from Mason City says if you have never donated blood before, it will only take just a little bit of time to make a difference.

“Definitely try it. It's a good feeling knowing that you're helping other people too and just a lot of good comes from it,” said Smith.