Nationwide Patriot Tour rolls through Mason City

Annual cross country ride is raising money to help families of wounded veterans

Posted: May. 23, 2019 1:02 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - We're just a few days from Memorial Day, and some motorcycle riders across the country are paying tribute to those who served in the past and present, and the fallen.

It's the third year the Patriot Tour ride has come through Mason City. A group of riders from Mason City met with riders in Ames Wednesday morning to transport the American flag back north again, part of a 100 stop, summer-long trek going across the continental 48 states, while also raising money to help families of wounded veterans.

So far, the nationwide tour, organized by the Nation of Patriots, has made six stops from its starting point in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin last Saturday.

While he has not yet served in the armed forces, Kyle Easley has a reason why he rides each year.

"I've got some family members and a lot of friends who did serve and know some people whose family members that made the ultimate sacrifice."

As well as veteran Kenneth Wood from Ames.

"All veterans...that serve for their country. It's a great honor to serve."

Over the last few years, Easley has seen the support along the route grow.

"There's a number of people that will honk or get a lot of waves. It's really neat. And hopefully we'll continue to grow it and see where it goes from there."

If you want to see the riders in action, they're taking off from Harley Davidson in Mason City Thursday afternoon at 3, and will be riding to the American Legion in Albert Lea. You can also track the flag in real time here.

