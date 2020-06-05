National unemployment rates on the decline

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% last month, as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs. In April, the unemployment rate soared to 14.7% as businesses shut down during the Coronavirus lockdown. Economists expected the unemployment rate to be even worse in May, rising to nearly 20%. The gradual reopening of the economy added new jobs rather than eliminating further position.

In Rochester, professional search recruiter at Express Employment Professionals Brad Trahan tells KIMT that some Southeastern Minnesota employers had to wait to see if they could hire new workers, but others were actively looking for staff. Recently, he's seeing more companies getting comfortable making new hires.

Brad Trahan's advice for employers is, "There's great talent and we've had some layoffs but in the same token, those great candidates are moving fast, so I would not sit on anything. If we get some great candidates and we present them to you, obviously we're gonna do those reference checks and we're gonna bring the qualities to you, move on it because they're not gonna be on the sidelines for long."