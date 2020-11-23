National surgeons group recognizes Mayo Clinic for outstanding care

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mayo Clinic is being recognized for “meritorious outcomes” for surgical care.

The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program has recognized the Mayo Clinic Hospitals in Rochester, Minnesota, and Jacksonville, Florida, and Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire Hospital for outstanding quality scores in eight areas:

Mortality

Unplanned intubation

Ventilator greater than 48 hours

Renal failure

Cardiac incidents (cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack)

Respiratory (pneumonia)

Surgical site infections, including superficial and deep incisional and organ infections

Urinary tract infections

“This commendation is important because it requires hospitals to track patient outcomes in eight key areas following surgery,” says Tad Mabry, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and chair of Mayo’s Midwest Surgical Quality Subcommittee. “These metrics help us drive quality improvement efforts forward and help patients see how we are doing.”

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient. It is the largest organization of surgeons in the world, with more than 82,000 members.