National recognition of quality surgical care at Mayo Clinic hospitals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and La Crosse in Wisconsin are being recognized for taking great care of surgical patients.

The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program says all three locations have achieved “meritorious outcomes” in:

- Mortality

- Unplanned intubation

- Ventilator greater than 48 hours

- Renal failure

- Cardiac incidents (cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack)

- Pneumonia

- Surgical site infections, including superficial and deep incisional and organ infections

- Urinary tract infections

“We value this program as an important marker of surgical quality and our work to improve surgical outcomes,” says Mohamad Bydon, M.D., a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and medical director of Mayo Clinic’s participation in the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program. “We are honored by the recognition.”

The Mayo hospitals were among 90 hospitals recognized nationally.