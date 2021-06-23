National recall issued for Wisconsin-made dishwasher

MADISON, Wisconsin – A nationwide recall is issued for thousands of Wisconsin-made dishwashers.

Cove Appliance says it is recalling about 42,000 of its 24-inch built-in dishwashers because the heating element can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Cove says it has received five reports of burning smells, flames and smoke inside the dishwashers. No injuries have been reported.

The recall covers model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445. The model number, serial number and date code are printed on the product rating plate located inside the dishwasher. “Cove” is printed on the outside of the door and on the far right side of the control panel, located on the top of the unit’s door.

This product was sold at appliance stores nationwide from February 2018 through May 2021 for between $2,400 and $2,500.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, unplug them from their power source, and contact Cove Appliance to schedule a free repair. Call toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, e-mail at support@coveappliance.com or online at coveappliance.com/recall or at www.coveappliance.com.